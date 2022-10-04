Azerbaijani Railways' new operation system reduces loading & unloading operations time

4 October 2022 12:11 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

The new operation management system of the Azerbaijani Railways Company has reduced the time of loading and unloading operations at railway platforms in Port Baku by 25 percent, or up to three days, the chief engineer of the company’s cargo transportation department, Ilgar Mustafayev, said, Azernews reports.

He made the remarks during the information and training session for the implementation of the transformation program in Azerbaijan Railways CJSC.

“Reducing this figure to less than three days in the future is one of the main goals,” he said.

Azerbaijan Railways CJSC is a state-owned company engaged in the transportation of freight, passengers, posts, and luggage by rail. The company was established by the reorganization of the Azerbaijani State Railway in accordance with Decree No. 383 of the President of Azerbaijan of July 20, 2009 "on the establishment of the Azerbaijani Railways Closed Joint Stock Company".

In general, the railroads of Azerbaijan have a long and rich history. Since 1880, when the first line was put into operation, until today, railroads continue to play an important role in the economy, culture, and everyday life of the country's population.

---

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz