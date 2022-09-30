Azerbaijan, Pakistan discuss chemical industry products export

30 September 2022 12:53 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

Baku and Islamabad have discussed the export of Azerbaijani chemical industry products to Pakistan, Azernews reports.

The discussion took place during a meeting between Azerbaijan's Deputy Economy Minister Samad Bashirli and Pakistani Industry and Manufacturing Ministry Secretary Imdadullah Bosal and Chairman of the Pakistani Trading Corporation Rafeo Bashir Shah. The meeting was also attended by Pakistani Ambassador Bilal Hayee.

During the meeting, the parties underlined the importance of joint projects in areas of mutual interest between the two countries. They also discussed the opportunities for agricultural products trade.

Azerbaijan and Pakistan cooperate in various sectors of the economy. The relations between the two countries date back to 1991. Pakistan was among the first countries to recognize Azerbaijan's independence.

The trade turnover between the two countries totaled $11.7 million in 2021.

