State support required for Azerbaijan's agribusiness development – minister

28 September 2022 18:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The agribusiness development in Azerbaijan requires state support, Minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan Inam Karimov said during public discussions on "Agribusiness – new opportunities and modern challenges", Trend reports.

According to him, the world is facing new challenges, including in economic and environmental fields. Thus, it's necessary to continually maintain a modern innovative environment for agribusiness, and such discussions are essential to bring together the key holders in the agribusiness development, international and local experience, as well as to identify tools to overcome emerging difficulties.

The minister added that this is of particular importance for agribusiness, identifying support measures, benefits, and raising awareness in the mentioned field.

