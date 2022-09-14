Azerbaijani carrier plans to commission Wi-Fi service on regular bus routes

14 September 2022 16:52 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Free Internet access has been provided on regular bus routes No. 18, 65 and 85 of the carrier Xalig Faigoglu LLC, Trend reports via press secretary of Xalig Faigoglu LLC Nizam Rzayev.

According to him, Wi-Fi service is available on regular bus routes No. 18, 65 and 85.

"It's planned to commission this service on other routes in the near future," Rzayev said.

Such service has been commissioned on regular routes of BakuBus LLC.

