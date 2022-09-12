Baku, Sofia agree to swap electricity for gas

12 September 2022 15:09 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and Bulgaria have agreed to swap gas for electricity, as well as increase the volume of supplies through the Southern Gas Corridor in the future, Bulgarian Economy and Industry Minister Nikola Stoyanov said, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

He noted that Azerbaijan produces electricity from gas, while Bulgaria is a major producer of electricity, which it exports and has a surplus.

“There is such a possibility: we can provide them with electricity, and they, instead of producing it using gas, will save the gas and export it to us,” he said.

The minister noted that Azerbaijan confirmed that Bulgaria can count on the implementation of the contract for 1 billion cubic meters per year. He added that in the long term, the countries are planning to expand the Southern Gas Corridor, which in three-four years will allow Bulgaria to receive 1 more billion cubic meters of gas per year.

Nikola Stoyanov added that the Bulgarian Energy Ministry will continue negotiations with Baku, including the price and other details of the deal. Moreover, he mentioned that Bulgaria also discussed with Azerbaijan the possibility of getting additional volumes of gas this winter.

Azerbaijan and Bulgaria agreed to supply 1 billion cubic meters of gas per year through the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria. However, because the IGB was still under construction, Azerbaijani gas was delivered to Bulgaria via the Kulata-Sidirokastro interconnection segment.

The IGB gas pipeline is designed to connect the Greek national gas transmission system (DESFA S.A.) and the Trans-Adriatic gas pipeline (TAP AG) in the area of Komotini (Greece), and with the Bulgarian gas transmission system (Bulgartransgaz EAD) in the area of Stara Zagora. The total length of the gas pipeline is 182 km, the diameter of the pipe is 32'', and a design capacity of up to 3 billion m3/year in the direction of Greece-Bulgaria.

The pipeline is designed to increase its capacity up to 5 bcm/y depending on market interest and the capacities of neighboring gas transmission systems.

The opening ceremony of the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria was held in Komotini on July 8.

