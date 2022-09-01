Azerbaijan names number of services by SME Houses for 8M2022 [PHOTO]

1 September 2022 19:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The Houses of SMEs in Azerbaijan’s Khachmaz and Yevlakh cities provided 43,745 services to entrepreneurs from January through August 2022, the Azerbaijani Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) told Trend.

According to the agency, 27,237 of the services accounted for the House of SMEs in Yevlakh, and 16,508 - in Khachmaz.

Besides, 41,759 of the provided services were G2B (government-to-business) services and 1,986 - B2B (business-to-business) services.

In most cases, the entrepreneurs' appeals were related to tax issues, issuance of a certificate of origin, and utilities, the SMBDA said.

The rate of satisfaction of entrepreneurs with the services of the Houses of SMEs made up 98 percent, said the agency.

