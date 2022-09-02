Russian airline to increase number of flights from St. Petersburg to Baku

2 September 2022 13:47 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

Utair will increase the number of flights from Russia's St. Petersburg to Azerbaijani capital Baku, Azernews reports per the Northern Capital Gateway Company, the operator of the St. Petersburg Pulkovo Airport.

From September 7, Utair will increase the number of flights to Baku from three to four per week from Pulkovo airport. In this regard, the airline will operate flights on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays.

According to the schedule, the departure from Pulkovo airport to Baku is at 1015, and the arrival is at 1945.

Utair started performing flights from St. Peterburg to Baku on July 5, 2022. Baku is among the ten most popular international destinations from St. Petersburg since the start of the summer. Flights from Pulkovo airport to Baku are also operated by IrAero and Azerbaijani Airlines.

Earlier, St. Petersburg City Tourist Information Bureau Director Yuri Bogdanov said that the tourist flow between Russia’s St. Petersburg and Azerbaijan’s Baku is rapidly increasing. The growth of passenger traffic between the airports of Baku and St. Petersburg amounted to 11 percent. A total of 18,000 passengers arrived in St. Petersburg from Azerbaijan in January-July 2022.

