Azerbaijan's non-oil, gas output up by 19.7 pct

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan increased the volume of production in the non-oil and gas sector by 10.7 percent in the first seven months of 2022, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee.

In the meantime, the volume of production in the oil and gas sector remained unchanged.

Industrial products worth AZN49.3 billion ($28.9bn) were produced, which is 1.5 percent more compared to the same months of 2021.

Some 75.6 percent of the industrial output was produced in the mining sector, 20.5 percent in the manufacturing sector, 3.43 percent in the production, distribution, and supply of electricity, gas, and steam, and 0.6 percent in the sector of water supply, waste treatment, and disposal sector.

Moreover, commercial oil production in the mining sector dropped by 4.5 percent, while commercial gas production increased by 15.3 percent.

The volume of output in the production sector, distribution, and supply of electricity, gas, and steam increased by 2.2 percent, while the volume of production in the sector of water supply, waste treatment, and disposal increased by 4.8 percent.

Additionally, the production of pharmaceutical products in the manufacturing sector grew by 2 times, electronic equipment by 63.9 percent, furniture by 56.5 percent, textile by 52 percent, machinery, and equipment by 39 percent, computer, electronic and optical products by 34.5 percent, finished metal products 32.4 percent, printing products 26.5 percent, construction materials by 24.9 percent, leather and leather goods by 29.4 percent, chemical products by 18 percent, rubber and plastic products by 9.5 percent, food products by 11.5 percent, and wood and wood processing products by 0.8 percent.

In the meantime, production in the sphere of production of tobacco products dropped by 2.4 percent, installation and repair of machinery and equipment by 20.3 percent, and beverage products by 6.9 percent.

