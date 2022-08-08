Azerbaijan exports green petroleum coke to China

8 August 2022 15:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijan has exported green petroleum coke to China, Azernews reports, citing ADY Container.

According to the information, the exports were carried out within the framework of cooperation between ADY Container container transportation company and Azeraluminium LLC company in the non-ferrous metallurgy sector.

The cargo on the Ganja-Pingyuan route was delivered in 50 40-foot containers.

Wagons with containers going along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route were delivered from the port of Alat to the Kazakh port of Aktau by the Barys feeder vessel, and from there to China through the territory of Kazakhstan, the company said.

Azeraluminium LLC, which plays an important role in the development of the country’s non-oil sector, will supply 30,000 anode blocks this year. To date, 400 containers have been imported from Turkey to Azerbaijan via the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway within the framework of cooperation between ADY Container and Azeraluminium. The parties are aimed at further expansion of cooperation.

ADY Container LLC is a fully-fledged subsidiary of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC with the mission of providing high-quality, dependable freight transportation in the country.

ADY Container LLC, which operates exclusively within Azerbaijan, provides a wide range of services, from multimodal transport to custom brokerage and storage facilities, all of which can be conveniently managed through our online customer portal.

--

Sabina Mammadli is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @SabinaMmdl

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz