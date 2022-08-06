Azerbaijan establishes working group on introducing renewable technologies in liberated lands

6 August 2022 17:24 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The Working Group on Coordination and Monitoring regarding the use of renewable technologies and energy efficiency requirements has been established in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, the Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers, Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has signed the relevant order.

Will be updated

---

