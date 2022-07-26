Azerbaijan to host world-renowned digital infrastructure event in 2023

26 July 2022 15:55 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

The world-renowned digital infrastructure event “Capacity Caucasus & Central Asia-2023” will be held in Baku for the first time next year, Azernews reports.

The event will be held on June 21-22, 2023, and will bring together infrastructure professionals with digital service providers delivering everything from e-commerce to e-learning and telemedicine to telecommuting in an emerging digital hub.

“Capacity Media is delighted to introduce the only digital infrastructure event for the Caucasus and Central Asian market, launching in Baku, Azerbaijan in June 2023. With virgin markets opening up in the region and significant strategic investment into digital infrastructure including the Digital Silk Way project, the opportunities are boundless for IP transit and content,” information portal Capacity Media reports.

The event highlights the importance of the region in global digital transformation and growth.

---

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz