25 June 2022 11:26 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Governor of the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan Taleh Kazimov met with Chairman of the Board of the National Bank of Georgia Koba Gvenetadze, Trend reports via Kazimov's Twitter page.

"We discussed the development of cooperation between the financial and banking sectors of our countries," the chairman wrote.

