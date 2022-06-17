Foreign exchange reserves of Azerbaijan’s Central Bank increase

17 June 2022 19:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The surplus balance of payments contributes to the growth of the country's strategic foreign exchange reserves, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) told Trend.

CBA noted that Azerbaijan's strategic foreign exchange reserves increased by 1.9 percent and amounted to $54.2 billion from January through May 2022.

According to CBA, the improvement in the performance of the external sector maintains the balance of the foreign exchange market in the current and medium-term.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz