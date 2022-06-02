EIB ready to invest in projects for construction of wind farms - head of bank’s regional office

2 June 2022 19:31 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

European Investment Bank (EIB) invested 27.6 billion euros in green technologies, Head of EIB Regional Office for South Caucasus Maciej Czura said at 27th Energy Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, to date, EIB has implemented more than 40,000 projects in Europe, and work is underway on projects aimed at digitalization and digital transformation.

"Our bank is ready to support any projects aimed at reducing emissions, accelerating the transition to renewable energy sources (RES)," Czura said.

Speaking about the ‘road map’ on climate change developed by the EU countries, Czura noted that the EIB is ready to invest in projects for the construction of wind farms.

"We are carrying out appropriate work on investing in these projects," Czura added.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz