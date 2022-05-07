By Trend
The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBAR), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.
The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
Apr. 25
|
1.7
|
May. 2
|
1.7
|
Apr. 26
|
1.7
|
May. 3
|
1.7
|
Apr. 27
|
1.7
|
May. 4
|
1.7
|
Apr. 28
|
1.7
|
May. 5
|
1.7
|
Apr. 29
|
1.7
|
May. 6
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has increased by 0.0017 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has reduced by 0.0161 and amounted to 1.7921 manat.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
Apr. 25
|
1.8315
|
May. 2
|
1.7887
|
Apr. 26
|
1.8237
|
May. 3
|
1.7887
|
Apr. 27
|
1.8101
|
May. 4
|
1.7878
|
Apr. 28
|
1.7867
|
May. 5
|
1.8048
|
Apr. 29
|
1.7887
|
May. 6
|
1.7904
|
Average weekly
|
1.8081
|
Average weekly
|
1.7921
The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has risen by 0.0027 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has grown by 0.019 manat and reached 0.0247 manat per ruble.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
Apr. 25
|
0.0220
|
May. 2
|
0.0234
|
Apr. 26
|
0.0225
|
May. 3
|
0.0234
|
Apr. 27
|
0.0229
|
May. 4
|
0.0248
|
Apr. 28
|
0.0231
|
May. 5
|
0.0258
|
Apr. 29
|
0.0234
|
May. 6
|
0.0261
|
Average weekly
|
0.0228
|
Average weekly
|
0.0247
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has dropped by 0.0006 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate has decreased by 0.001 manat and totaled 0.1148 manat per Turkish lira.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
Apr. 25
|
0.1153
|
May. 2
|
0.1149
|
Apr. 26
|
0.1150
|
May. 3
|
0.1149
|
Apr. 27
|
0.1148
|
May. 4
|
0.1148
|
Apr. 28
|
0.1147
|
May. 5
|
0.1152
|
Apr. 29
|
0.1149
|
May. 6
|
0.1143
|
Average weekly
|
0.1149
|
Average weekly
|
0.1148
---
