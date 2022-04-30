By Trend

Azerbaijani Az-Tech-Import LLC has been given the status of a resident of Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park under the Azerbaijani Economy Ministry, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Economy.

The new resident will engage in production of cars, trucks and special purpose vehicles of the IVECO brand on park’s territory.

It is planned to create 90 workplaces at enterprise with an investment cost of 19.2 million manat ($11.3 million).

Currently there are 27 residents in Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park.

