By Trend

Trial sowing of new varieties of cotton (one Azerbaijani, one Turkish and seven Pakistani varieties) has begun in Azerbaijan’s Imishli, Saatli, Sabirabad and Beylagan regions, Trend reports with reference to Azerbaijan’s Agriculture Ministry.

According to the ministry, the goal of this experiment is to identify seeds that are resistant to drought, and diseases and with high yields.

According to the Director of the Institute of Agrarian Problems of Azerbaijan’s National Academy of Sciences Elchin Khalilov, such test crops have been carried out since 2021.

He also said that yield was 55-60 centners of cotton per hectare.

"At the same time, these cotton varieties have a fiber yield of more than 45 percent. Trial sowing of seeds by districts is now being carried out. The goal is to identify varieties that perform best in accordance with the regions. It is planned to transfer to farms the seeds that correspond to the region," Khalilov said.

