Azerbaijani Ambassador to Iran Ali Alizade has said that work on the implementation of a memorandum of understanding to establish communication links between the East Zangazur economic region and Nakhchivan continues, Trend has reported.

He added that in the near future, it is planned to hold a meeting at the level of joint working groups of Azerbaijan and Iran on designing bridges to be built on both sides. The ambassador noted that after the approval of the bridge projects, the necessary steps will be taken.

Moreover, Alizade noted that the construction of the Khudafarin and Giz Galasi hydro junctions and hydroelectric power plants will be completed in the near future. He added that the work is ongoing within the framework of this project.

Noting that a meeting of the working groups had recently taken place, the ambassador added that there are constant contacts at the level of deputy ministers.

"Almost 95 percent of the work has been completed here. It is expected that the rest of the work will be completed and commissioning will take place in the near future," he said.

Azerbaijan and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding on March 11 to establish new communication links between the East Zangazur economic region and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic via Iranian territory. The implementation of this project will put an end to Armenia's long-term policy of blockading Nakhchivan.

In 2016, Azerbaijan and Iran agreed to build the Khudafarin and Giz Galasi hydro junctions and hydroelectric power plants on the Araz River. They have a total capacity of over 1.6 billion cubic meters. It will have the capacity to generate 716 million kilowatt-hours of electricity per year. These hydro junctions and hydroelectric power plants will allow both sides to share the Araz River's water and energy resources.

After liberating its lands from Armenian occupation in the 44-day war in 2020, Azerbaijan regained control over a 132-km section of the Azerbaijan-Iran border. The re-establishment of control over the state border opened up new prospects for deeper cooperation between the two countries.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Iran in 2021 was $440.8 million.

