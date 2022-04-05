By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and Israel have discussed bilateral cooperation in trade and tourism.

The discussion took place during the visit of Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov and Israel's Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov on April 5.

"We met with the Minister of Tourism of Israel, Co-Chair of the Azerbaijan-Israel Joint Commission, my colleague Yoel Razvozov, during his visit to Azerbaijan, in order to exchange views on the current state of economic relations between our countries, the work done to attract investment, cooperation in trade and tourism," the minister wrote on his official Twitter page.

Azerbaijan and Israel have been expanding bilateral cooperation over the years.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan and Israel's cooperation is founded not only on economic partnership but also on traditional historical and cultural roots, as well as mutual respect and trust. Israel was one of the first countries to recognize Azerbaijan's state independence and establish diplomatic relations.

Furthermore, during the 44-day Second Karabakh War, Israel was among the first countries to express support for Azerbaijan's just position and territorial integrity. Azerbaijan expressed its willingness to involve Israel in the restoration of the country's newly liberated territories in January 2021. As a result, Israel will construct a buffalo farm in Azerbaijan's liberated Zangilan region.

Azerbaijan established its first Trade and Tourism Representative Office in Israel last year.

In 2021, the two countries' trade turnover totaled $928.4 million.

