Company posts expert advice, news about vacancies, trainings and contests on this page

With aspiration of “Becoming the most desired workplace in Azerbaijan” within the framework of its new strategy, Azercell presents Azercell Life. This social media account, with over 10,000 followers on Facebook and Instagram is especially popular among employees of business entities and the young generation in general, informs its audience about daily activities of Azercell, the events held in the company and available vacancies.

Specialists of Azercell’s Human Capital Management department post there valuable information for students and jobseekers, highlighting day-to-day life of the company. Tips for successful job interviews and for creating great resumes are also shared on these pages.

The pages also contain information on the company projects, trainings and youth development programs and creates useful opportunity for young specialists to benefit from the experience of the leading mobile operator.

Azercell Life social media accounts also highlight the activities and work principle of “Azercell Academy” providing information on training sessions conducted by the company. Operating since 2003 “Azercell Academy”, offers corporate training and consulting services to employees of various sectors in Azerbaijan. To date, “Azercell Academy” has organized hundreds of training sessions for representatives of both public and private organizations.

Azercell employees promptly respond to inquiries on Azercell Life social media accounts. The company also plans to launch interesting and entertaining competitions for followers on Azercell Life in the nearest time.

Follow Azercell Life’s Instagram and Facebook accounts to keep up-to-date with the latest Azercell’s activities !

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/azercell_life/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AzercellLife

--

