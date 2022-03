By Trend

The nominal effective rate of Azerbaijani manat in the non-oil sector grew by 14 percent, which is a positive factor in preventing the inflation import, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) told Trend.

According to the CBA, the manat strengthened against the Russian ruble, Ukrainian hryvnia, Kazakh tenge and euro.

