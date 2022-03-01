By Ayya Lmahamad

The Energy Ministry has informed foreign media representatives about the green energy resources in Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation in 2020.

The ministry held a meeting with 26 foreign journalists from 12 countries, including Ukraine, Moldova, Turkey, France, Netherlands, Czech Republic, Serbia, USA, Egypt, Algeria, Northern Cyprus, Malaysia, and Japan.

During the meeting, foreign journalists were briefed on Azerbaijan's rich renewable energy potential, the possibilities for realizing it, the steps taken to expand the use of green energy, and future plans.

The concept and master plan for transforming Karabakh and East Zangazur into a green energy zone, as well as the energy projects to be implemented in these territories, the hydro, wind, and solar plants to be built or restored, and the steps taken to attract foreign investments, were also presented.

Foreign journalists' questions were answered at the end of the meeting.

The high number of sunny and windy days in Azerbaijan creates numerous opportunities for the country's development of alternative and renewable energy sources. The country's renewable energy potential is estimated to be 26,940 MW, with 3,000 MW of wind power, 23,040 MW of solar power, 380 MW of bioenergy potential, and 520 MW of mountain river potential.

President Ilham Aliyev has identified the transformation of Azerbaijan into a "green growth" country through the extensive use of renewable energy over the next 10 years as one of the national priorities that will ensure the country's socio-economic development.

Azerbaijan aims to increase the share of renewable energy sources in electricity production to 30 percent by 2030, by using the country’s solar and wind energy potential and increasing investments in this sphere. By 2030, it is planned to put into use about 1,500 MW of new installed capacity.

In this regard, Azerbaijan signed an agreement with Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power on the construction of a 240 MW wind power plant, and with the United Arab Emirates’ Masdar company for the construction of a 230-MW solar power plant.

Furthermore, Azerbaijan is taking steps to develop renewable energy resources on territories liberated from Armenian occupation in 2020, as well as to transform the Karabakh region into a "green energy zone." In this regard, the Energy Ministry and BP signed an Implementation Agreement to construct a 240MW solar power plant in liberated Zangilan and Jabrayil regions.

