Azerbaijan joined the international exhibition held in Mecca, Saudi Arabia from February 22-26, the Agency for Small and Medium Business Development has reported.

The exhibition, organized by the Mecca Chamber of Commerce, featured products from more than 20 countries, including Azerbaijan.

Such products of local companies as saffron, honey products, dried fruits, jams, teas, lavender, kelaghayi, etc., were presented at the fair, with the support of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency.

The exhibition also provided information about the support and services provided by the agency to local and foreign businessmen.

Since the beginning of 2022, Azerbaijan participated in a number of international exhibitions, among which are the international food exhibition Gulfood 2022, and Dubai Expo, held in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, international products exhibition Prodexpo 2022, held in Moscow, Russia, and 28th International Trade Food and Beverage Exhibition, held in Turkey’s Antalya.

According to the National Export Strategy, Azerbaijan's non-oil exports are planned to be doubled and reach $3.7 billion by 2025 compared to 2020.

