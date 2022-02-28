By Vugar Khalilov

Azeripek LLC, a subsidiary of Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation, has presented its products under the "Made in Azerbaijan" brand to international buyers on the Amazon and eBay platforms via the Azexport.az internet portal, Trend has reported.

Initially, 10 types of traditional Azerbaijani women's headgear- kelaghayi products were sold on the listed platforms, according to the report.

Given the growing interest and demand for e-commerce via online resources around the world, the company intends to expand its sales geography and export products to the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, Israel, the Commonwealth of Independent States, and European countries.

Following the inclusion of Azerbaijan's kelaghayi art form on the UNESCO Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in November 2014, interest in the kelaghayi has grown as a result of the efforts and activities of Azerbaijan's First Vice President, UNESCO and ISESCO Goodwill Ambassador Mehriban Aliyeva.

The art of kelaghayi will be passed down from generation to generation as one of the symbols of elegance and femininity of Azerbaijanis as a result of this high attention and care for the protection and promotion of Azerbaijan's material and cultural heritage, national and spiritual values.

Azexport.az, which was founded in 2016, integrates with the most popular electronic trading platforms to make products available to potential buyers from all over the world.

The portal allows entrepreneurs to export goods produced in Azerbaijan to both traditional and emerging markets via international e-trading platforms. Azexport's mission is to provide information about Azerbaijani products and to serve as a useful platform for their sales in both foreign and domestic markets.

The Azexport portal continues to introduce auspicious mechanisms to facilitate trade procedures for exporters and buyers. For the first time, the portal has introduced a free sale certificate in Azerbaijan to expand the possibilities of exporting national goods and local products beyond the country.

This certificate provides Azerbaijani entrepreneurs with access to the export of goods to the U.S., Indonesia, Qatar and a number of other countries. The cost of the certificate is only AZN 20 ($12).

