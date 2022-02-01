By Trend

Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC (ASCO) and ADY Container LLC (a subsidiary of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC) have signed a new agreement on cooperation in the field of feeder transportation, ASCO told Trend.

According to the document, "Poet Sabir" dry cargo vessel will transport cargo on the Alat-Turkmenbashi (Turkmenistan)-Alat route.

The implementation of the project to intensify sea cargo shipments between the ports of Baku and Turkmenbashi became possible with the support of ASCO, Baku International Sea Trade Port CJSC and Turkmenbashi International Sea Port.

"Poet Sabir" vessel is capable of transporting simultaneously 225 units of 20-foot containers.

Cargo transportation along the Alat-Turkmenbashi (Turkmenistan)-Alat route in 2021 increased by 101 percent compared to 2020.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz