By Trend

The sale of electric cars in Azerbaijan has been exempted from VAT since January 1, 2022, Trend reports.

This has been envisaged upon a change in the Tax Code, approved on December 29, 2021 by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

So far, the import of electric cars in Azerbaijan has been exempted from VAT.

Not only import, but also the sale of such cars has been exempted from VAT.

Moreover, the import and sale of hybrid vehicles (the production year of no more than three years and an engine capacity of no more than 2,500 cubic centimeters), as well as the import of level 2 and level 3 chargers for electric cars, have been exempted from VAT since January 1, 2022 for three years.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz