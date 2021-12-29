By Trend

Azerbaijan will supply more than 110 tons of medical oxygen to Stavropol (Russia), Trend reports citing the Ministry of Property Relations of the Stavropol Territory of the Russian Federation.

According to the ministry, the cargo is expected to reach the region at the beginning of January 2022.

"We continue to purchase oxygen for the treatment of patients with coronavirus and equipment for its production. We have concluded an agreement with Azerbaijan for the supply of a total of 1,000 tons of medicinal gas. The next batch will be delivered in early January," the ministry said noting that there are four vehicles in the region to transport liquefied oxygen.

"A 20-ton trailer, two vehicles with a capacity of eight tons each and one more, allowing deliver up to three tons of oxygen to small settlements. It’s planned to purchase two more vehicles, 20 tons each. This will fully meet the needs of the region in oxygen," the ministry added.

Besides, according to the ministry, on Dec. 27, 110 tons of liquid medical oxygen have been already delivered by rail to Stavropol from Baku.

---

