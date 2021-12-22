By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan has increased agricultural products exports by 13 percent in January-November 2021.

Agriculture Minister Inam Karimov made the remarks during the Agrobusiness Development Forum, organized by the ministry with the support of the World Bank.

He stated that during the reported period, the total volume of agricultural products increased by 3.8 percent compared to the same period last year.

Noting that the development of the agricultural sector had been declared a priority by the president, the minister emphasized that as a result of consistent measures, the sustainable development of the agricultural sector had been ensured.

Speaking at the event, President of the Confederation of Entrepreneurs of Azerbaijan Mammad Musayev noted that the forum "organic food" will be held in Azerbaijan next May. He also briefed on the proposals for public-private partnerships, especially in rural areas, and access to finance in business and agriculture.

The purpose of the two-day forum is to bring together stakeholders in agribusiness development in the country to discuss international and local experiences, the current situation, and opportunities, including financial support for agribusiness.

The event is attended by high-ranking officials from the agriculture and economy ministries, representatives from both ministries, the FAO office in Azerbaijan, the World Bank office in Azerbaijan, the Central Bank, the Confederation of Entrepreneurs of Azerbaijan, the Association of Banks of Azerbaijan, and other international organizations.

