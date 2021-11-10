The leading mobile operator dedicates this special number issue to the Victory Day

The long-awaited new “010” prefix (network code) numbers have been introduced to the Azerbaijani mobile market by “Azercell Telecom” LLC.

The numbers will now be available online in accordance with the company's digital strategy. Thus, for the first time, customers will be able to make their choice out of the wide range of available numbers and register it immediately at www.azercellim.com. Upon the online payment, a special order code will be sent to the contact number, or e-mail address specified by the customer. You can then present this code and get your new number from any Azercell sales point within seven days.

“Our new serial numbers with the slogan “The Winners’ Choice!” are dedicated to the first anniversary of our historical victory in the Patriotic War. Wider introduction of this primary channel of sales in the Azerbaijani mobile market will substantially enhance accessibility for our subscribers, thus improving customer service,” Azercell CEO Zarina Zeynalova noted.

Subscribers can choose one of Azercell’s tariffs to activate the new number. More information about the terms on the tariffs related to new numbers is available at www.azercell.com

The Azercell team wishes that you enjoy new experiences with “The Winners’ Choice” -“010” numbers!

