Proposal has been made to establish state duty for licensing use of construction objects in Azerbaijan within amendment to the law “On state duty”, Trend reports on Nov. 1.

The issue was discussed at a meeting of Azerbaijan’s parliamentary committee.

In accordance with the amendment, it’s envisioned to charge state duty in the amount of 60 manat ($35.3) for licensing operation of construction objects in the country.

