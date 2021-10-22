By Trend

The Badamly Mineral Water Plant plans to increase its export capacity, Director of the plant Humbat Gahramanov told Trend.

According to Gahramanov, Badamly mineral water will be exported to Europe, and licensing process is currently underway.

“We’ve already entered the markets of Uzbekistan and Ukraine. Recently, we have exported products to Canada. At present, our mineral water is mainly exported to China, Kazakhstan, Russia, Iraq, and the UAE. The priority is the Chinese and Russian markets,” stressed the plant director.

He noted that Badamly's share in the Russian market is growing every year.

“The Russian market is not alien to us. The Badamly products were presented there until the end of the 1980s, it is a fairly well-known brand,” said Gahramanov.

He stated that the plant produces 150 million bottles of mineral water a year.

“Until the end of the 1990s, the plant produced up to a million bottles of Badamly mineral water every day. In the future we plan to expand the offered assortment,” Gahramanov added.

The Badamly mineral water has been produced since 1947. Currently, the plant has around-the-clock production.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz