Businessmen of Russia’s Udmurtia Republic are planning to visit Azerbaijan in early 2022 with a business mission, Ruslan Mirsayapov, Trade Representative of Russia in Azerbaijan, told Trend.

According to him, the Udmurt Export Support Center plans to organize an offline business mission of the Udmurt companies to Azerbaijan in the first quarter of 2022.

The Udmurt companies have good opportunities to increase the supply of lumber, plywood, chipboard, organize the export of engineering products, rolled metal products, and food products, the trade representative said.

“Business missions and participation in specialized exhibitions held in Baku are effective tools of work in the Azerbaijani market," he stressed.

Mirsayapov also noted that the Udmurt enterprises supplied products worth over $6 million to Azerbaijan from January through July 2021.

The export of the Udmurt enterprises to all countries of the world over the first 7 months of 2021 increase 2.5 times compared to the same period of last year and compared to the same period of 2019 - by 42 percent.

In 2020, the Udmurt companies exported products worth $8 million to Azerbaijan.

