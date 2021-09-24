By Trend

Azerbaijan took part in a business forum in Budapest, Hungary, Trend reports on Sept. 24 citing the Azerbaijan Entrepreneurs Confederation.

The country was represented at the forum by business circles who are part of the confederation.

Members of the Azerbaijani delegation informed the representatives of Hungary, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan about the economic opportunities in Azerbaijan, the business environment and the investment potential of the territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 Second Karabakh War].

At the same time, the delegation held a number of B2B meetings on agriculture and water management, food industry, healthcare, information, and communication technologies.

The business forum was organized by the Turkish Chamber of Commerce and the Hungarian Export Promotion Agency (HEPA). 120 entrepreneurs took part in it.

