By Trend

Some 4,482.4 tons of live cattle worth $11.2 million were exported to Azerbaijan from Georgia from January through August 2021, Trend reports via the National Statistical Office of Georgia (Geostat).

Compared to last year, the volume of exports increased 2.1 times.

The trade turnover between Georgia and Azerbaijan amounted to $689.5 million from January through August 2021.

Trade turnover between the two countries increased by 16 percent compared to the same period in 2020.

At the same time, Georgian exports to Azerbaijan increased over the year by 22.1 percent - up to $347 million, and imports - by 4.2 percent - up to $342.4 million.

Azerbaijan, with a share of 7.9 percent in the total trade with Georgia, ranked fourth among the main trade partners of this country after Turkey, Russia and China.

The share of Azerbaijan in Georgian exports amounted to 13.3 percent. According to this indicator, Azerbaijan ranked third among the main trade partners of Georgia after China and Russia.

At the same time, the share of Azerbaijan in Georgian imports amounted to 5.6 percent. According to this indicator, Azerbaijan ranked fifth among the main trade partners of Georgia after Turkey, Russia, China and the United States.

