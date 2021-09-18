By Trend

Azerbaijan and Georgia are not only neighbors, but strategic partners, said Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, Trend reports via Georgian media.

“State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has distinguishing social responsibility. It carried out many projects of social importance for the Georgian population in different regions,” said Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili in Kizilajlo village of Marneuli Municipality during the opening of a new sports complex.

Garibashvili stressed the significance of SOCAR investments in Georgia. He said that Azerbaijan and Georgia were not only neighbors but strategic partners.

SOCAR Energy Georgia built the new sports complex in Kizilajlo village and handed it over to the Georgian government as a gift. It is a multifunctional sports space for basketball, mini football, volleyball, and wrestling.

The sports complex has showers, dressing rooms, tribunes for spectators, and an administrative building. The project cost over 3 million lari ($966,183). SOCAR also fully rehabilitated the nearby football stadium.

