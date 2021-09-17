Azercell provides an opportunity for its subscribers to donate to the Karabakh Revival Fund.

“Azercell Telecom” LLC has created a special opportunity for its subscribers who wish to contribute to the process of revival of Karabakh and support the measures taken to rebuild the liberated territories.

Now, Azercell subscribers may donate to the Karabakh Revival Fund to support the restoration and improvement works in all areas of Karabakh with just one SMS.

Donations in the amount of 1 AZN, 3 AZN, 5 AZN, 10 AZN, 20 AZN, and 50 AZN can be made from their mobile balance by texting 1, 3, 5, 10, 20, 50 to 8112.

This messaging service is free of charge!

The Karabakh Revival Fund is aimed to provide financial support and attract investment to the activities towards the restoration and reconstruction of the liberated territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and transformation of these territories into a region with a sustainable economy and high prosperity.

(https://qdf.gov.az)

By creating this opportunity, “Azercell Telecom” LLC calls on everyone to support the reconstruction work in Karabakh and become a part of this important mission.

For more information, please contact [email protected]

