By Trend

A business forum dedicated to the restoration of Karabakh, in the context of the Summit of the Ministers of Economy of the participating countries of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking States (Turkic Council), was held, Trend reports via the Ministry of Economy.

Economic relations with the Turkic-speaking countries based on mutual interests are expanding every year, reaching a qualitatively new level, Mikayil Jabbarov, the Minister of Economy, said.

Successful trade and investment cooperation are being carried out between the countries of the Turkic Council, he noted.

"The member countries of the Council have invested $13.5 billion in the economy of Azerbaijan, and Azerbaijan has invested $18.6 billion in the economies of the participating countries," he added.

The concepts of "smart city" and "smart village" will be implemented on the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Jabbarov said.

Since the obstacles to the creation of transport links between the main part of Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic have been removed, it is possible to form the new road and railway networks that can benefit the countries of the region, he added.

Active work is underway in connection with the Zangezur corridor, and its realization will lead to the launch of new transport routes, strengthening regional cooperation and stability.

The Turkic Council provided great support to Azerbaijan during the 44-day Patriotic War. The great interest of companies from the Council member countries in the restoration of our liberated territories and their desire to support Azerbaijan in this noble cause is highly appreciated, the Minister said.

"Participation of numerous businessmen, working in the construction, transport, and logistics, agriculture, light and food industry, renewable energy, tourism, mining, and other spheres, in the forum dedicated to the restoration of the territories liberated from the occupation of Azerbaijan is another indicator of friendship and brotherhood of the Turkic-speaking states", Jabbarov added.

Secretary General of the Turkic Council Bagdad Amreyev stressed the importance of the organization in terms of expanding cooperation between businessmen of the participating countries and provided information about the activities of the Turkic Council, the work done and the measures taken to deepen relations between the Turkic-speaking countries.

The restoration of the liberated territories of Azerbaijan is a common cause of the Turkic-speaking countries, and Karabakh will become one of the developed regions of the Turkic world, Amreyev said.

The heads of delegations from Turkey, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Hungary, and others, shared their views on the development of cooperation in the field of business, investment, "green" economy, digital technologies, trade, and other areas.

In the context of the event, the work to be done in the direction of the restoration of Karabakh was presented.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Fund (AZPROMO) and the Kazakhstan Trade Policy Development Center QazTrade. The document provides for the exchange of experience in the organization and promotion of foreign trade.

The Forum continued its work with bilateral meetings.

