Baku will host the 17th meeting of the joint Azerbaijani-Kazakh intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation on September 9, Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry has reported.

Both countries' delegations led by the intergovernmental commission co-chairs, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and Kazakh Trade and Integration Minister Bakhyt Sultanov, will attend the meeting.

The participants will discuss the activities implemented on the status of bilateral relations in the trade, economic, energy, transport, logistics, industrial, information and communication technologies, agriculture and food security spheres since the 16th session of the intergovernmental commission held in Baku on October 9, 2019.

Moreover, the parties are planned to discuss further steps to expand future cooperation.

A protocol on the outcomes of the 17th session of the joint intergovernmental commission is to be signed at the end of the meeting.

The volume of foreign trade operations between the two countries amounted to $61.4 million in the first seven months of 2021.

Presently, over 700 companies with Azerbaijani capital are registered in Kazakhstan, and about 60 companies with Kazakh capital are registered in Azerbaijan.

The main export products from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan are mineral resources (oil and gas), chemical raw materials, grain, barley, tobacco products, carbon steel rolling, and electrical equipment. Azerbaijan exports petroleum products extracted from bituminous materials, ethylene polymers, components for machines and mechanisms, prefabricated buildings, etc. to Kazakhstan.

