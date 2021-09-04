By Trend

Historically high electricity consumption was recorded in Azerbaijan in August 2021, Azerishig OJSC told Trend.

According to the company, the growth of this indicator is associated with the use of fans and air conditioners due to the air temperature exceeding the climatic norm.

In the reporting month, the average electricity consumption rose by 16.1 million kilowatt-hours per day compared to the same period in 2020. On August 10, Azerishig recorded energy consumption at the level of 72.2 million kilowatt-hours, which is an all-time high level in the history of the domestic electric power industry.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz