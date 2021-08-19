By Trend

Cybersecurity has become the most pressing problem in the world, including in Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan told Trend.

According to the ministry, the training of domestic experts in this area and the improvement of their professional skills is a priority task of the Information and Computing Center (ICC) under the ministry.

The working environment created at the ICC plays an important role in the training of relevant cybersecurity experts, the message of the ministry reads.

“The mentorship and work environment created in the cyberattack simulation lab will play an important role in the training of cybersecurity professionals. In addition, during the internship program, participants can share knowledge with each other,” the message says.

