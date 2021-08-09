Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on amending the ‘Charter of the Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises of Azerbaijan’, approved by the president’s decree No. 148 dated June 26, 2018.

According to the decree, in order to simplify the centralized receipt of data necessary for carrying out entrepreneurial activities (documents provided for by regulatory legal acts, information on payable taxes and fees, reports, licenses, permits, and others for carrying out entrepreneurial activities) the Agency for the Development of Azerbaijan's Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) will ensure the creation and operation of the ‘e-House of SMEs’ portal.

Besides, based on the document, the agency will ensure the creation of the ‘Electronic Cabinet of Entrepreneurs’ and ‘Business Navigator’ subsystems on the portal, as well as the provision of electronic services of state bodies (institutions) in the Houses of SMEs, included in the Electronic Register of Public Services, as well as integrated into the Electronic Government Information System.

---

