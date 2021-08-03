By Trend

Azerbaijan Institute for Standardization public entity approved a new standard to form the criteria for assessing quality in accordance with international requirements for cocoon and silkworm breeding in Azerbaijan, the State Service for Antimonopoly Policy and Consumer Market Control under the Ministry of Economy told Trend.

The standard is called the AZS 897-2021 ‘Raw (live) silkworm cocoons’. The new state standard will help improve the quality and competitiveness of products.

According to the service, the new standard was developed to ensure the implementation of the State Program for the Development of Cocoon and Silkworm Breeding in Azerbaijan for 2018-2025, approved by the presidential order.

