By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan's Transport, Communications and High Technologies Minister Rashad Nabiyev and Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt have discussed the smart village project being implemented in Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the digital transportation concept that is being developed currently in Azerbaijan.

Governor Stitt arrived in Baku on July 26 for a week-long trip to promote and expand Oklahoma’s strategic partnerships with Azerbaijan. He was received by President Ilham Aliyev on July 27.

Earlier, the governor also held a meeting with Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov, where the sides discussed US companies’ involvement in the reconstruction of Azerbaijan’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.

Additionally, during the meeting with Azerbaijan’s Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov, Stitt stressed his commitment to expanding the current military cooperation with Azerbaijan.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan has developed successful bilateral relations and cooperation with various US states, including Oklahoma (cooperating since the early 2000s). Oklahoma National Guard and the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry have been cooperating for about 20 years.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and the US amounted to $260.2 million in the first half of 2021. In addition, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $660.8 million in 2020.

