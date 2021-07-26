By Ayya Lmahamad

The activities of startup developers in Azerbaijan will strengthen the economy and positively impact economic development, Transport, Communications and High Technologies Minister Rashad Nabiyev has said.

Addressing the meeting with representatives of the national startups last week, Nabiyev underlined the importance of startups in creating an innovative environment in the country.

“The activities of our talented startup developers, the full implementation of their knowledge and skills will have a positive impact on the development of the economy. We are ready to support them in the process of development and becoming an important part of the digital environment. Such meetings will continue,” the minister said.

“I believe that at present, favorable conditions have been created in Azerbaijan for the innovations development and their application in various fields,” he added.

During the meeting, the participants discussed the current state, problems and prospects of the startup ecosystem in Azerbaijan, and identified new priorities.

Likewise, they discussed the development tendencies of the startup ecosystem and the problems they face in their activities.

