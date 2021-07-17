By Trend

Development of tourism is one of the most important areas of economic cooperation in the Caspian Sea, Ilgar Valizade, head of the South Caucasus political scientists club, told Trend on July 16.

According to Valizade, the tourism potential of the Caspian countries hasn’t been sufficiently realized yet.

"The implementation of transport projects will greatly contribute to the development of tourism potential. First of all, it’s necessary to improve the communication system between cities and ports of the Caspian Sea," the analyst said.

He reminded the earlier voiced idea of ​​creating a Caspian Sea route that would unite all the Caspian countries by means of a circular railway or road.

"At present, the Caspian countries are focused on the efficient operation of ports. In this regard, there is interest in the implementation of projects related to the organization of cruises in the Caspian Sea. This is a very promising area that all states of the region can join. In terms of freight and passenger traffic, a tourist route covering the Caspian Sea - Volga River or Caspian Sea - Black Sea is interesting," Valizade said.

