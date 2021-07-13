By Trend

Iran intends to create a market for construction materials near the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Deputy Governor of Iran's East Azerbaijan Province on economic issues Ali Jahangiri told Trend.

The deputy governor stressed Iran's East Azerbaijan Province has sufficient potential for the industrial sector and the production of construction materials.

"The companies of the East Azerbaijan Province can take part in the reconstruction of the liberated territories of Azerbaijan. Iranian companies are interested in carrying out reconstruction work in these territories," said the official.

Jahangiri said the creation of the market will allow to reduce transportation costs through this market.

"Of course, both the Azerbaijani and Iranian sides will conduct research in this regard," he said. "Iranian and Azerbaijani businessmen are aware of the mutual opportunities and intend to develop relations," he said.

The deputy governor noted that also, work is underway to hold exhibition of Iranian industrial products in Baku in November, 2021.

