1 July 2021 12:47 (UTC+04:00)
By Trend
The new tariffs for electricity have been set in Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani Tariff Council told Trend.
The information centers that consume electricity through 110 kV power lines, have a stable load during the day and which for production purposes consume at least five million kWh of electricity during the day, will receive electricity at the following rates:
Daytime (from 08:00 to 22:00 (GMT+4) 7.3 qepiks (4.3 cents);
Night time (from 22:00 to 08:00 (GMT+4) 3.5 qepiks (2.05 cents).
This decision will come into force on July 1, 2021.
