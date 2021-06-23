By Trend

One of the main activities of the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in Azerbaijan in 2021 will be the development of the non-oil sector of the economy, President of AmCham in Azerbaijan Nuran Karimov told Trend.

According to Karimov, in the post-pandemic period, the main task of AmCham will be to support the government's policy in restoring the Azerbaijani economy.

“AmCham is ready to become a partner of the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan for the implementation of all projects and initiatives, including such as White Paper,” he said.

He noted that AmCham is a unique organization that unites and supports entrepreneurs in common interests.

“We appreciated the measures implemented by the government in order to eliminate the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the country's economy. These measures have shown very positive results. We believe that the implementation of the proposals prepared within this document by AmCham members will be another contribution to the economic reforms carried out in the country,” Karimov added.

Karimov noted the importance of informing the government about the mood in the private sector and changes in the business environment.

The White Paper covers issues in the areas of taxes, customs, banking, finance, insurance, information and communication technologies, procurement, labor, tourism and a number of others.

"So far, the government has accepted nearly half of the proposals on the White Paper. We invite young businessmen who want to create any associations to cooperate. We can share our experience and do not compete, but serve a common goal," Kerimov said.

AmCham, founded in 1996, consists of more than 260 partners and members operating in every sector of the Azerbaijani economy, and is a leading private non-profit business association that supports and promotes the interests of foreign and local businesses in Azerbaijan.

The ‘White Paper; is based on the opinion of the AmCham members, and reflects the general opinion on changes in the business environment and in other areas in Azerbaijan. It also includes a ‘Review Part’ covering the most important issues for Azerbaijan, and a ‘Second Part’ with detailed recommendations on more specific issues.

