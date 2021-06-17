By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and the UN have discussed the opportunities for expanding bilateral cooperation, the country's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on his official Twitter page on June 16.

"At the meeting of the Steering Committee for the Implementation of the UN-Azerbaijan Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework for 2021-2025, we discussed opportunities for expanding cooperation between the Government of Azerbaijan and the UN Resident Coordinator Office," the minister wrote.

Jabbarov underlined that the implementation of the framework document will make an important contribution to sustainable socio-economic development, restoration of liberated territories and implementation of projects aimed at the realization of national priorities.

Addressing the event, the economy minister emphasized that Azerbaijan effectively cooperates with specialized UN agencies and contributes to the implementation of global programs.

In turn, UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Ghulam Isaczai stated that the organization will continue to support Azerbaijan in overcoming the social and economic difficulties caused by the pandemic and the reconstruction of the country's liberated territories.

Additionally, plans for joint work on the implementation of the Framework Document for 2021 were approved, and areas for expanding cooperation were discussed.

It should be noted that the Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF) for 2021-2025 was signed on March 1 by Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov and UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Ghulam Isaczai. The Cooperation Framework, fully compliant with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), is based on the principles of human rights, gender equality, sustainable development, resilience and responsibility, including the priorities of socio-economic development, and will cover entire Azerbaijan’s territory.

The main goals of the Cooperation Framework are to transform the economy, meeting the needs of vulnerable groups of the population, minimize the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and eliminate the consequences of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, emphasizing the role of the document in accelerating the implementation of the SDGs.

The UNSDCF is the fifth UN-Azerbaijan cooperation framework and is based on an analysis of Azerbaijan’s progress towards the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The implementation of the Cooperation Framework puts the UN development system reform into practice, emphasizing transparency, accountability and joint action in the delivery of all development results.

