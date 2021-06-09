By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s State Statistics Committee and the United Nations Children’s Fund have signed a plan of joint actions for the period of 2021-2022.

The work plan was signed by Azerbaijan’s State Statistics Committee Chairman Tahir Budaqov and the UNICEF Azerbaijan Office Head Edward Carwardine on June 8.

The plan's implimentation will help improve the social well-being of mothers and children, support a multi-indicator cluster survey to produce statistics that provide international comparability for the statistical assessment of human development and the achievement of sustainable development goals.

The plan of joint actions for 2021-2022 was developed within the program of cooperation between Azerbaijan and UNICEF for 2021-2025.

Speaking at the meeting, Committee’s Chairman underlined the close cooperation between the committee and relevant UN agencies, including UNICEF.

Emphasizing the importance of the work plan prepared jointly with the State Statistics Committee, UNICEF Azerbaijan Office Head stated that this collaboration will contribute to better data collection to improve national capacity for statistical assessment, monitoring, and reporting in this area.

Additionally, the parties discussed issues of mutual interest during the meeting.

UNICEF has been working with the Azerbaijani government for over 25 years.

Its activities began during some of the country’s difficult times, assisting refugees and IDPs from the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and addressing the economic difficulties caused by the transition from the Soviet era to independence in 1991.

UNICEF now is working to build on the significant economic and social progress Azerbaijan has made over the past two decades.

The organization focuses attention on those children who have not fully been able to benefit from some advances. UNICEF works with the country’s government, communities and families to reach out those children who remain vulnerable or at risk, to launch new approaches to child and youth development, and to strengthen the national capacities and systems to support children and their families.

--

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz